NYSE says no longer intends to move forward with delisting 3 Chinese telcos

Reuters | Updated: 05-01-2021 08:30 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 08:30 IST
The New York Stock Exchange said on Monday it no longer intends to move forward with the delisting of China Mobile Ltd, China Telecom Corp Ltd and China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd.

The exchange, in a statement published on its website, said it made the decision "in light of further consultation with relevant regulatory authorities."

The exchange said last week it would delist the three companies following the U.S. government's move in November to block investment in 31 firms deemed to be owned or controlled by the Chinese military.

