Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dozens of groups sue U.S. government over Seattle National Archives closure

After the planned sale of the facility by the government, the records would be moved to National Archives facilities in Kansas City and in Riverside, California. The filing alleges that the public, including the concerned tribes and the state of Washington, were not given prior notice about the federal government's plan to sell the Seattle building.

Reuters | Updated: 05-01-2021 11:30 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 11:20 IST
Dozens of groups sue U.S. government over Seattle National Archives closure
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The U.S. states of Washington and Oregon, along with dozens of Native American tribes and cultural groups, sued the federal government on Monday to stop the sale of the National Archives building in the city of Seattle. "Today I announced that our coalition of 40 tribes, states, and community organizations filed a lawsuit in federal court to save our National Archives and stop the federal government from scattering the DNA of our region more than 1,000 miles away," Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson said on Twitter.

The National Archives and Records Administration facility in Seattle was approved for eventual closure and sale last year. The facility is among a dozen properties around the United States recommended for sale by the Public Buildings Reform Board.

"This action shows a callous disregard for the people who have the greatest interest in being able to access these profoundly important records, which include Tribal and treaty records," the plaintiffs said in the filing made in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington. After the planned sale of the facility by the government, the records would be moved to National Archives facilities in Kansas City and in Riverside, California.

The filing alleges that the public, including the concerned tribes and the state of Washington, were not given prior notice about the federal government's plan to sell the Seattle building.

Also Read: FX green lights Native American comedy 'Reservation Dogs' from Sterlin Harjo, Taika Waititi

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Japan preparing to launch COVID-19 vaccination by late February, says PM Suga

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Dilip Buildcon incorporates SPV for road project worth Rs 882 cr

Infrastructure developer Dilip Buildcon on Tuesday said it has incorporated a special purpose vehicle SPV for road project worth Rs 882 crore in Gujarat. The company has incorporated a special purpose vehicle SPV for a new HAM hybrid annuit...

NYSE withdraws plans to delist 3 Chinese phone carriers

The New York Stock Exchange says it is withdrawing plans to remove shares of three Chinese state-owned phone carriers under an order by President Donald Trump. The exchange cited further consultation with U.S. regulators but gave no other d...

Emma Stone expecting first child

Oscar winner Emma Stone is expecting her first child with husband and Saturday Night Live scribe Dave McCary. A source confirmed the news of Stones pregnancy to E News.Stone, 32, was photographed last week here sporting athleisure and revea...

Single-cell analysis of metastatic gastric cancer finds diverse tumour cell populations

Researchers from The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center who profiled more than 45,000 individual cells from patients with peritoneal carcinomatosis PC, defined the extensive cellular heterogeneity and identified two distinct subt...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021