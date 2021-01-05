Maharashtra: Man trying to die by slitting throat on Facebook Live rescued by police

With the help of Facebook Ireland Headquarters, Mumbai Police Cyber Cell and Dhule Police saved the life of a 23-year-old man who was allegedly trying to die by suicide by slitting his throat multiple times, on Facebook Live video, said Mumbai Police. After receiving an alert from the Facebook Ireland Headquarters, Mumbai Police Cyber Cell DCP Rashmi Karandikar and her team saved the life of the man when he was repeatedly slitting his throat with a blade on Facebook Live, while claiming that he is really stressed.

The incident occurred on Sunday at 8 pm in a society located in Dhule here. Ireland Facebook Headquarters was closely monitoring every activity of this man following which the Mumbai Police was immediately contacted by the Facebook team, said Mumbai Police.

Later, the Cyber Cell of Mumbai Police saved his life with the help of Dhule Police. The Facebook Ireland Headquarters called up Mumbai Police Cyber Cell at 8:10 pm on Sunday following which his pinpoint location was traced. In the meantime, Nashik Range Inspector General (IG) Pratap Dighawakar and Dhule Superintenent of Police (SP), Chinmay Pandit were also informed about the incident.

The location was tracked at 9 pm and the man was immediately rescued by the police. He was later taken to the hospital. (ANI)