Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maharashtra: Man trying to die by slitting throat on Facebook Live rescued by police

With the help of Facebook Ireland Headquarters, Mumbai Police Cyber Cell and Dhule Police saved the life of a 23-year-old man who was allegedly trying to die by suicide by slitting his throat multiple times, on Facebook Live video, said Mumbai Police.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 05-01-2021 11:50 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 11:50 IST
Maharashtra: Man trying to die by slitting throat on Facebook Live rescued by police
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

With the help of Facebook Ireland Headquarters, Mumbai Police Cyber Cell and Dhule Police saved the life of a 23-year-old man who was allegedly trying to die by suicide by slitting his throat multiple times, on Facebook Live video, said Mumbai Police. After receiving an alert from the Facebook Ireland Headquarters, Mumbai Police Cyber Cell DCP Rashmi Karandikar and her team saved the life of the man when he was repeatedly slitting his throat with a blade on Facebook Live, while claiming that he is really stressed.

The incident occurred on Sunday at 8 pm in a society located in Dhule here. Ireland Facebook Headquarters was closely monitoring every activity of this man following which the Mumbai Police was immediately contacted by the Facebook team, said Mumbai Police.

Later, the Cyber Cell of Mumbai Police saved his life with the help of Dhule Police. The Facebook Ireland Headquarters called up Mumbai Police Cyber Cell at 8:10 pm on Sunday following which his pinpoint location was traced. In the meantime, Nashik Range Inspector General (IG) Pratap Dighawakar and Dhule Superintenent of Police (SP), Chinmay Pandit were also informed about the incident.

The location was tracked at 9 pm and the man was immediately rescued by the police. He was later taken to the hospital. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Japan preparing to launch COVID-19 vaccination by late February, says PM Suga

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Number of foreign tourists visiting Spain from abroad in November fell 90%

International tourist arrivals to Spain fell 90 year-on-year in November, official data showed on Tuesday, after authorities imposed new travel restrictions to curb an increase in coronavirus infections.Over the first eleven months of the y...

UN chief recommends Libya cease-fire monitors based in Sirte

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is recommending that international monitors be deployed to Libya under a U.N. umbrella to observe the October cease-fire agreement from a base in the strategic city of Sirte, the gateway to the countrys ma...

Russia reports 24,246 new coronavirus cases, 518 deaths

Russia reported 24,246 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours on Tuesday, including 4,842 in Moscow, taking the national tally to 3,284,384.Authorities said 518 people had died, taking Russias official death toll to 59,506....

Nepali migrant labourer held in Himachal with over 6 kg opium

Shimla Police arrested one person, a migrant from Nepal and seized over 6 kilograms of opium from his possession on Tuesday. The Special Investigation Unit of Shimla Police seized a total of 6.855 kilograms of opium from one Bhagat Bahadur,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021