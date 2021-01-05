NIA files charge sheet against 3 for trafficking fake Indian currency from Bangladesh

The National Investigation Agency has filed a charge-sheet against three persons for their alleged involvement in trafficking Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) procured from Bangladesh, an official said on Tuesday. The supplementary charge sheet was filed on Monday against Jasim of Thane's Mumbra, Radhakrishna and a third person, both from Karnataka's Chikkaballapura, in a special NIA court in Mumbai in under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code.

The case pertains to the seizure of FICN having a face value of Rs 82,000 from the house of Jasim, an NIA spokesperson said. The trio had conspired to circulate FICN in different parts of India, the NIA spokesperson said.

In furtherance of the conspiracy, the third person, lodged in Presidency Correctional Home in Kolkata, set up a meeting between Jasim and Radhakrishna in May 2019 outside KSRTC Bus Stand in Chikkabalapur, Karnataka, the official said. Radhakrishna delivered the FICN having a face value of Rs 82,000 to Jasim on the direction of the person who is now in the Kolkata correction home, the NIA official said.

On the basis of credible information about this transaction, a search was carried out at the house of Jasim and FICN and other incriminating items were seized during the search, the official said. The unnamed persons revealed that the FICN was brought into India from Bangladesh, the NIA official said, adding that further investigation to unearth the international linkages continues.