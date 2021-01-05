Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amid heavy snowfall, authorities in Kashmir order fuel rationing

Authorities in Kashmir on Tuesday ordered rationing of petrol and diesel for vehicles to overcome any shortage of fuel due to closure of Jammu-Srinagar National Highway amid heavy snowfall.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 05-01-2021 15:40 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 15:40 IST
Amid heavy snowfall, authorities in Kashmir order fuel rationing

Authorities in Kashmir on Tuesday ordered rationing of petrol and diesel for vehicles to overcome any shortage of fuel due to closure of Jammu-Srinagar National Highway amid heavy snowfall. According to the order issued by Kashmir Divisional Commissioner P K Pole, buses, trucks and commercial vehicles will get a maximum of 20 litres, while private vehicles (four wheelers) will get only 10 litres.

Three wheelers will get five litres of fuel while two wheelers will get only three litres. The administration has also put a cap of 21 days on refill for LPG cylinders.

The tehsildars and tehsil supply officers concerned were directed to ensure implementation of the orders while line departments were instructed to crack whip on those indulging in malpractices like overcharging, black marketing or profiteering..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Japan preparing to launch COVID-19 vaccination by late February, says PM Suga

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mercedes launches S-class Maestro Edition at Rs 1.51 crore

German carmaker Mercedes-Benz on Tuesday launched its flagship S-class Maestro Edition priced at Rs 1.51 crore ex-showroom all India. Besides, the company rolled out the latest version of Mercedes me connect Mmc technology with three new fe...

WEF attendees to undergo rigorous COVID-19 testing at Singapore meet: Minister

Attendees of the World Economic Forums WEF Special Annual Meeting in Singapore will undergo a rigorous COVID-19 testing regime, including pre-departure and on-arrival testing, as well as strict safe management measures during the three-day ...

Bird flu in Kerala: TN steps up monitoring, precautionary measures along borders

Following an outbreak of bird flu in neighbouring Kerala, the Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday stepped up surveillance on the inter-state borders and announced a contingency plan for the management of possible human cases. Earlier, the outb...

APEDA removes word 'Halal' from meat export manual

Agri export body APEDA has removed the word Halal from its Red Meat Manual and clarified that for the purpose of export, the animals are slaughtered according to the requirement of the meat importing country or buyer, a move welcomed by the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021