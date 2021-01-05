CISF nabs man with bullet at Delhi's IGI airport

An Indian man coming from Riyadh was apprehended by CISF personnel at the Delhi airport on Tuesday for allegedly carrying a bullet in his baggage, officials said. They said the passenger, identified as Anis, was intercepted with a bullet of 7.65-mm calibre when he was undergoing security checks at Terminal-3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) to board a connecting plane to Surat in Gujarat.

The passenger had arrived from Riyadh on a GoAir plane on Monday night and was supposed to board an Indigo aircraft to Surat at 6:30 am on Tuesday, the officials said. As the passenger had no documents for carrying the live ammunition round, he was offloaded and handed over to the Delhi Police for a further probe by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel, they added.