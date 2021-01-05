CISF nabs man with bullet at Delhi's IGI airport
An Indian man coming from Riyadh was apprehended by CISF personnel at the Delhi airport on Tuesday for allegedly carrying a bullet in his baggage, officials said. As the passenger had no documents for carrying the live ammunition round, he was offloaded and handed over to the Delhi Police for a further probe by Central Industrial Security Force CISF personnel, they added.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2021 16:07 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 15:57 IST
An Indian man coming from Riyadh was apprehended by CISF personnel at the Delhi airport on Tuesday for allegedly carrying a bullet in his baggage, officials said. They said the passenger, identified as Anis, was intercepted with a bullet of 7.65-mm calibre when he was undergoing security checks at Terminal-3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) to board a connecting plane to Surat in Gujarat.
The passenger had arrived from Riyadh on a GoAir plane on Monday night and was supposed to board an Indigo aircraft to Surat at 6:30 am on Tuesday, the officials said. As the passenger had no documents for carrying the live ammunition round, he was offloaded and handed over to the Delhi Police for a further probe by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel, they added.
ALSO READ
Amazon's new report highlights key milestones of Indian SMBs, digitization impact
Inspira Enterprise Emerges among the Top 3 Indian Companies Globally for Managed Security Services as per the Annual Top 250 MSSPs List 2020
No Chinese troops entered into Indian territory, govt officials clarify on viral video
Indian farmers start hunger strike to pressure Modi on reforms
Indian farmers vow to carry on protests despite cold, deaths