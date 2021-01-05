Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chilla and Ghazipur borders remain closed, alternate routes notified: Delhi Traffic Police

The Delhi Traffic Police on Tuesday informed that the Chilla and Ghazipur borders will remain closed for traffic.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2021 16:32 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 16:32 IST
Chilla and Ghazipur borders remain closed, alternate routes notified: Delhi Traffic Police
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi Traffic Police on Tuesday informed that the Chilla and Ghazipur borders will remain closed for traffic. It also advised people to take alternate routes.

"The Chilla and Ghazipur Borders are closed for traffic coming from Noida and Ghaziabad to Delhi because of farmer protests. Please take alternate route for coming to Delhi via Anand Vihar, DND, Bhopra and Loni Borders," Delhi Traffic Police tweeted, Singhu and Mangesh borders among others are closed too.

In another tweet, Delhi Traffic Police said, "Singhu, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari, Saboli and Mangesh borders closed. Please take alternate route via Lampur Safiabad, Palla and Singhu school toll tax borders. Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba and GTK road. Please avoid Outer Ring Road, GTK Road and NH-44." "Tikri, Dhansa Borders are closed for any Traffic Movement. Jhatikara Borders is open only for LMV (Cars/ Light Motor Vehicles), two-wheelers and pedestrian movement", DTP added.

It also informed about alternate routes for entering Haryana. "Available Open Borders to Haryana are following - Jharoda (Only Single Carriageway/Road), Daurala, Kapashera, Badusarai, Rajokri NH-8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera Borders", DTP tweeted.

With concerns that farm laws would weaken the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and mandi systems and leave the farmers at the mercy of big corporates, farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital for over a month against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Japan preparing to launch COVID-19 vaccination by late February, says PM Suga

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Average COVID-19 recovered cases exceeded average daily new cases for last 5 weeks: Health Ministry.

Average COVID-19 recovered cases exceeded average daily new cases for last 5 weeks Health Ministry....

No action taken to remove chromium dumps in Kanpur, Committee tells NGT

No action has been taken to remove chromium dumps at Rania and Rakhi Mandi in Kanpur despite direction to the Uttar Pradesh government, a committee told the National Green Tribunal on Tuesday. The oversight committee, headed by Justice S V ...

Laxmi Ratan Shukla resigns as Sports Minister, Mamata says 'don't take it in negative way'

As the West Bengal Sports Minister Laxmi Ratan Shukla resigned from the cabinet, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday has urged people not to take the matter in a negative way. Briefing the media, Banerjee said, Anyone can resign. He L...

Jharkhand's Ramgarh tops Niti Aayog aspirational districts ranking in November

Ramgarh in Jharkhand has topped the list of aspirational districts ranked by the government think tank Niti Aayog in November 2020. Yadgir Karnataka, Gadchiroli Maharashtra have been placed at the second and third positions, respectively, N...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021