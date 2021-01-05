Left Menu
Development News Edition

In major rejig, Rajasthan govt transfers 288 officers

In a major bureaucratic reshuffle, the Rajasthan government has transferred 288 officers, including 77 from the IAS and IPS cadre. The government changed three collectors, SPs in 14 districts and five range Inspector General of Police late on Monday night while the RAS officers were reshuffled on Tuesday.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 05-01-2021 17:41 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 17:31 IST
In major rejig, Rajasthan govt transfers 288 officers
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

In a major bureaucratic reshuffle, the Rajasthan government has transferred 288 officers, including 77 from the IAS and IPS cadre. The reshuffled bureaucrats also included 28 officers from the Indian Forest Service and 183 belonging to the the Rajasthan Administrative Services. The government changed three collectors, SPs in 14 districts and five range Inspector General of Police late on Monday night while the RAS officers were reshuffled on Tuesday. Sudhansh Pant, a 1991-batch IAS officer, has been appointed the Additional Chief Secretary, Public Health and Engineering Department. Mugdha Sinha has been given the charge of the Science and Technology Department in addition to art and culture. P C Kishan has been appointed the Secretary, Panchayati Raj, according to the transfer orders issued by the Department of Personnel (DoP). The collectors of Churu, Baran and Jhalawar were also changed.

Sanwarmal Verma, who was awaiting posting orders, has been made the Churu Collector. The project director-cum-joint secretary of the Employment Guarantee Scheme, Rajendra Vijay, will now be the Baran Collector. Khadi Board Secretary Harimohan Meena has been appointed the Jhalawar Collector. In the Police Department, the state government reshuffled 56 IPS officers. ADG Neena Singh has been transferred to the civil rights and anti-human trafficking wing. ADG Govind Gupta has been shifted to the planning and modernisation wing. Range IGs of Jaipur, Ajmer, Udaipur, Kota and Bharatpur were also changed.

Priti Chandra was appointed the SP in Bikaner SP; Jagdish Sharma in Ajmer; Kalu Ram Rawat in Pali; Preeti Jain in Hanumangarh; Kunwar Rastradeep in Sikar; Anil Kumar-II in Jodhpur (Rural); VIkas Sharma in Bhilwara; Rajiv Pachar in Udaipur; Prahlad Singh in Jhunjhunu; Anil Kumar in Dausa; Devendra Kumar in Bharatpur; Vineet Kumar in Baran; Narayan Togas in Churu; and Sudheer Joshi in Dungarpur. Similarly, 28 IFS officers were transferred.

Dr DN Pandey has been appointed the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Development). Six additional principal chief conservator of forests were also transferred. The transfer list of RAS officers was issued on Tuesday. Additional Divisional Commissioner (Jaipur) Narendra Sharma was appointed the GM of the Rajasthan State Food and Civil Supplies Corporation while Harjilal Atal, Secretary, Rajasthan State Textbook Board, was made the Director (Public Services) and Joint Secretary (ex-officio), Public Grievance Redressal Department..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Japan preparing to launch COVID-19 vaccination by late February, says PM Suga

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Italy to invest in biotech ReiThera to support COVID-19 vaccine development

Italy will invest in local biotech company ReiThera to support the development of its COVID-19 vaccine, a senior official said on Tuesday after the government called results of a Phase 1 trial encouraging. ReiThera is developing the vaccine...

SC asks Punjab govt to place chargesheet filed against former Punjab DGP

The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Punjab government to place before it the chargesheet filed against former Punjab Director General of Police DGP Sumedh Singh Saini in a case related to alleged abduction and murder of Junior Engineer B...

Ireland to consider COVID-19 restrictions on manufacturing, construction

Irish government ministers are to consider COVID-19 restrictions on both the manufacturing and construction sectors and a possible closure of schools until at least the end of January at a meeting today, Prime Minister Micheal Martin said.M...

US STOCKS-Wall Street set for tepid open with focus on Georgia elections

Wall Streets main indexes were set for a muted open on Tuesday as investors waited for the outcome of Georgias Senate runoff elections, which are expected to determine the balance of power in Washington. While a blue sweep of Congress could...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021