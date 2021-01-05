Odisha gives compulsory retirement to 7 officials for corruption & inefficiency

Carrying forward its drive against corrupt and inefficient officials, Odisha government on Tuesday gave compulsory retirement to seven officials including an officer of the rank of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of prisons, official sources said. The action was taken as part of the state government's zero tolerance policy against corruption and inefficiency, he said, adding that the six other officials who have been given the punishment include a Commandant, a Deputy Commandant, a DSP, a CDPO and two Mines officials.

With seven more officials given compulsory retirement, the number of such persons mounted to 104 within the span of one year, the sources said. The concerned DIG (Prisons) rank officer allegedly had misused his power as the head of a Jail Warder Selection Committee and his ''involvement in irregularities'' in the selection process. This apart, his performance was ''not satisfactory'' and his ''honesty'' was also questioned for which he has been given compulsory retirement, he said.

The suspended Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) was working in Koraput district and was booked in two vigilance cases. The vigilance department had registered a complaint against the CDPO in 2016 for allegedly amassing disproportionate assets to the tune of Rs 80 lakh and accepting a bribe of Rs 1.75 lakh from an SHG member to clear a bill in October, 2020. The Commandant of Odisha Special Armed Police (OSAP), was suspended from his job for ''misbehaving and assaulting'' his subordinates. He was also accused of being a drunkard and inefficient cop, the sources said.

The DSP was placed under suspension after two civil cases were lodged against him while a Deputy Commandant in OSAP was booked for allegedly stealing wood from forests. He is also accused of transporting the wood in government vehicles with the help of his subordinates. Two junior officials of the Mines Department have also been given compulsory retirement after they were booked in five and three vigilance cases. They were also punished following departmental proceedings against them. They were accused of dereliction in duty and misconduct.

Earlier on December 30, the state government had given compulsory retirement to six officials.