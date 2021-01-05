Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC permits transgender to contest polls from women's category

A single bench of Justice Ravindra Ghuge on January 2 allowed a petition filed by Anjali Guru Sanjana Jaan challenging the December 31, 2020 order passed by a returning officer that rejected her nomination for contesting a gram panchayat election in Jalgaon district.In the nomination form, the petitioner had chosen female gender and submitted the form to contest from a ward reserved for womens general category.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-01-2021 18:33 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 18:27 IST
HC permits transgender to contest polls from women's category
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The Bombay High Court's Aurangabad bench has allowed a transgender to contest village panchayat polls in women's category, saying that such persons have the right to ''self-perceived gender identity''. A single bench of Justice Ravindra Ghuge on January 2 allowed a petition filed by Anjali Guru Sanjana Jaan challenging the December 31, 2020 order passed by a returning officer that rejected her nomination for contesting a gram panchayat election in Jalgaon district.

In the nomination form, the petitioner had chosen female gender and submitted the form to contest from a ward reserved for women's general category. The form was, however, rejected as the petitioner was a transgender and there was no transgender category in the present village panchayat elections.

The petitioner's advocate A P Bhandari informed the court that the petitioner has always chosen female gender for all purposes and will not be switching over to male gender anytime in the future. The court in its order noted that the Union government has introduced the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019 and has permitted a transgender person to have a right to self-perceived gender identity.

''In the present case, the petitioner has opted for the female gender as her self-perceived gender identity and also makes a statement that henceforth in her lifetime, she would not switch over to male gender driven by opportunism and would continue to opt for female gender, in future, save and except if there is a reservation provided for transgenders in public life,'' the court said. The court quashed the rejection order passed by the returning officer, accepted the nomination form and permitted the petitioner to contest the election from the ward and category she has opted for in her nomination form.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Japan preparing to launch COVID-19 vaccination by late February, says PM Suga

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-South Africa coach Boucher hails team after easy series win

South Africa coach Marc Boucher hailed a first series win for his side following a lean run of form over the last two years after they romped to an easy 2-0 triumph over Sri Lanka on Tuesday.First of all, its just good to get a win under ou...

Swedish bankers face identity crisis over digital currency plans

A new way to pay is causing existential angst among Swedish bankers who worry that the e-krona, an electronic equivalent of Swedens currency, could cost them their deposit base.Sweden launched a review into the e-kronas feasibility in Decem...

Italy to invest in biotech ReiThera to support COVID-19 vaccine development

Italy will invest in local biotech company ReiThera to support the development of its COVID-19 vaccine, a senior official said on Tuesday after the government called results of a Phase 1 trial encouraging. ReiThera is developing the vaccine...

SC asks Punjab govt to place chargesheet filed against former Punjab DGP

The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Punjab government to place before it the chargesheet filed against former Punjab Director General of Police DGP Sumedh Singh Saini in a case related to alleged abduction and murder of Junior Engineer B...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021