Pay Rs 3 lakh to kin of undertrial prisoner who committed suicide: NHRC to Delhi govt

The National Human Rights Commission NHRC, in a statement, also observed that if proper watch was maintained over him, his life might have been saved.NHRC has reiterated its recommendation that the Government of NCT of Delhi pay Rs 3 lakh as relief to the next of kin of an undertrial prisoner UTP who committed suicide in Tihar Central Jail on May 11, 2018 for which it is yet to receive a report along with proof of payment in compliance of its directions on October 24, 2019.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2021 18:28 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 18:28 IST
The National Human Rights Commission has again recommended to the Delhi government to pay Rs 3 lakh as compensation to the family of an undertrial prisoner who had ''committed suicide'' in Tihar jail three years ago, officials said on Tuesday. The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), in a statement, also observed that if proper watch was maintained over him, his life might have been saved.

''NHRC has reiterated its recommendation that the Government of NCT of Delhi pay Rs 3 lakh as relief to the next of kin of an undertrial prisoner (UTP) who committed suicide in Tihar Central Jail on May 11, 2018 for which it is yet to receive a report along with proof of payment in compliance of its directions on October 24, 2019. “The life and security of a prisoner inside a jail need to be protected by the authorities concerned, but in this case, they have badly failed,'' the rights panel said in the statement.

''The incident had apparently occurred in broad daylight due to lack of vigil on part of the prison authorities leading to human rights violation,'' it said. The Commission had registered the case on receipt of an intimation, as per its standing guidelines, from the Superintendent, Central Jail No 3, Tihar about the suicide by UTP Ganori Prasad, aged 37.

He was lodged in jail on April 20, 2018, and was a resident of Sarita Vihar in Delhi. Pursuant to the directions of the Commission, requisite reports were submitted by the authorities, wherein it was stated that the victim had committed suicide by hanging himself at about 10:25 hours from a tree inside the jail premises, the statement said.

The post-mortem report revealed that the prisoner died due to asphyxia as a result of ante-mortem hanging. The magisterial inquiry ''did not find any foul play'' in the incident, but confirmed that the inmate committed suicide by hanging with the help of cloth, from the branch of a tree during the day time, it said. The prisoner was immediately taken to the Central Jail Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

''This prompted the Commission to conclude that the prison authorities were negligent,'' the statement added. PTI KND SRY

