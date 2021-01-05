Plea claims illegal construction at Mohan Singh mkt: HC seeks DDA, SDMC stand

The Delhi High Court has sought response of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and the south Delhi Municipal Corporation on a PIL alleging that authorities were not taking any action against the illegal construction going on at Mohan Singh market in R K Puram here. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan issued notice to the DDA and SDMC seeking their stand on the plea by an NGO which has contended that despite complaints to the civic body and the special task force looking into alleged unauthorised constructions, no action has been taken.

The NGO has contended that there were news reports that the alleged illegal constructions in the market were set to be demolished on orders of the task force, but no steps have been taken. It has claimed that when the task force was approached to take action, nothing was done.

The DDA and SDMC, during the hearing, told the bench that there was a plan to redevelop the market. They said they will indicate their stand on affidavit before the next date of hearing on January 28, 2021.