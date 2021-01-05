Left Menu
Development News Edition

Plea claims illegal construction at Mohan Singh mkt: HC seeks DDA, SDMC stand

It has claimed that when the task force was approached to take action, nothing was done.The DDA and SDMC, during the hearing, told the bench that there was a plan to redevelop the market.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2021 20:34 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 20:34 IST
Plea claims illegal construction at Mohan Singh mkt: HC seeks DDA, SDMC stand

The Delhi High Court has sought response of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and the south Delhi Municipal Corporation on a PIL alleging that authorities were not taking any action against the illegal construction going on at Mohan Singh market in R K Puram here. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan issued notice to the DDA and SDMC seeking their stand on the plea by an NGO which has contended that despite complaints to the civic body and the special task force looking into alleged unauthorised constructions, no action has been taken.

The NGO has contended that there were news reports that the alleged illegal constructions in the market were set to be demolished on orders of the task force, but no steps have been taken. It has claimed that when the task force was approached to take action, nothing was done.

The DDA and SDMC, during the hearing, told the bench that there was a plan to redevelop the market. They said they will indicate their stand on affidavit before the next date of hearing on January 28, 2021.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

European stocks slip as defensives weigh, UK shrugs off latest lockdown

European stocks slipped on Tuesday as losses in defensive sectors offset gains in oil and retail stocks, while investors looked past a new national lockdown in Britain aimed at curbing a coronavirus surge.The pan-European STOXX 600 index fe...

US STOCKS: As Georgia runoffs get underway Wall Street drifts higher

Wall Streets main indexes climbed on Tuesday as investors took advantage of previous sessions slump, while waiting for the outcome of battleground Georgias Senate runoff elections, which will determine the balance of power in Washington.The...

UK stocks gain on fresh stimulus; energy stocks lift FTSE 100

British shares closed up on Tuesday, as fresh stimulus measures overshadowed risks arising from a new national lockdown imposed to curb the spread of a new coronavirus variant, while energy stocks jumped on higher oil prices. The benchmark ...

Asia Society urges Biden to expand scope of relationship with India

The incoming Biden administration has a real window to nurture a natural partnership with India, the Asia Society has said, urging the President-elect to expand the scope of the bilateral relationship to elevate health, digital, and climate...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021