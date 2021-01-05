Two held for stealing vehicles from car rental companies

The Powai police here have arrested two persons for their alleged involvement in stealing vehicles from car rental companies and recovered six cars, an official said on Tuesday. According to the police, an official from a car rental company lodged a complaint in November last year stating that someone posing as a customer had stolen one of their cars.

Based on reliable information, the police nabbed Jagdish Bishnoi and Mahendra Godara in the last week of December, the official said. During the probe it was found that the duo and their accomplices would book vehicles from car rental companies from different parts of the country using different identity proofs and make payments for them online, he said.

After taking possession of the cars, the accused would disconnect the GPRS system of the vehicles and later take them to villages in Rajasthan, he said, adding that at least six stolen vehicles have been recovered. The accused duo has been booked under relevant sections of the IPC and further probe is underway, the official said.