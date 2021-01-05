Left Menu
Development News Edition

NIA files supplementary chargesheet in Hizbul Mujahideen narco-terror case

The NIA on Tuesday filed a supplementary chargesheet against two alleged narco-terrorists in a case registered last year following the arrest of a Hizbul Mujahideen operative along with Rs 29 lakh from Punjab, a spokesperson of the investigating agency said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 05-01-2021 21:28 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 21:28 IST
NIA files supplementary chargesheet in Hizbul Mujahideen narco-terror case

The NIA on Tuesday filed a supplementary chargesheet against two alleged narco-terrorists in a case registered last year following the arrest of a Hizbul Mujahideen operative along with Rs 29 lakh from Punjab, a spokesperson of the investigating agency said. Earlier, a chargesheet was filed in the Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) narco-terror case on October 10 against 10 people, including the slain chief of the Kashmir-based terror group Riyaz Ahmad Naikoo.

The supplementary chargesheet was filed against narco terrorists Jaswant Singh alias 'Jassa' of Gurdaspur and Gursant Singh alias 'Gora' of Tarn Taran in the NIA special court in Mohali, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) spokesperson said. The accused persons were involved in collection, distribution and selling of heroin smuggled from Pakistan as also in collection and channelisation of proceeds to further activities of the HM, he said.

''Gora was one of the important members of the terrorist gang and as a close associate of prime accused Iqbal Singh alias 'Shera', was responsible for safe movement of heroin and proceeds to various places/unknown persons,'' the spokesperson said. The investigation has also brought to the fore that he has purchased many immoveable properties to be used as hideouts and luxury cars for transportation of drugs and proceeds, he said. The earlier chargesheet was filed against Hilal Ahmed Shergojri of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, Bikram Singh, Gagandeep Singh, Ranjit Singh and Maninder Singh (Amritsar), and Ranjit Singh and Jaswant Singh (Gurdaspur).

The spokesperson said all have been arrested except Iqbal Singh of Amritsar and Zafar Hussain Bhat, of Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag. While Iqbal Singh is absconding, Bhat is hiding in Pakistan, he said. The spokesperson said a case was registered at the Sadar Police Station in Amritsar on April 25 last year following the arrest of Shergojri and recovery of Rs 29 lakhs from his possession by the Punjab Police.

The NIA took up the investigation of the case on May 8 last year. During the course of investigation, it emerged that the accused, who had come to Amritsar to collect the money, was a member of proscribed terrorist organization Hizbul Mujahideen and a close associate of Naikoo. ''This led to busting of a major narco-terror module involved in smuggling and selling of heroin in India and channelising of drug-proceeds to Pakistan through Hawala and to the HM terrorists based in J&K at the behest of HM terrorists based in Pakistan,'' the spokesperson said, adding further investigation against the absconding is underway.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

4-year-old girl allegedly get bullet wound due to practice firing at PAC camp

A four-year-old girl living in the neighbourhood of a provincial armed constabulary firing practice range here on Tuesday allegedly suffered a gunshot wound during practice firing at the camp. The girls father Vijendra Singh of Bijauri vill...

NHL-League sells naming rights to four re-aligned divisions

The National Hockey League NHL, which took a revenue hit last year due to the COVID-19 outbreak, said on Tuesday it has sold the naming rights to its four divisions for the first time. The move to sell naming rights to divisions that were o...

COVID-19 vaccine dry run done in Noida

The dry run for the much-anticipated COVID-19 vaccination was done at six places in Uttar Pradeshs Gautam Buddh Nagar district on Tuesday, officials said. The mock drill for the vaccination was carried out at the Super Speciality Paediatric...

Sports News Roudup: Browns clinch first playoff spot since 2002; Washington won't allow fans for wild-card game and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Motor racing-Australian Grand Prix schedule under discussion -govt spokesmanAustralian Grand Prix organisers and officials are discussing the schedule for the race with Formula One manage...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021