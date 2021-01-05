Two held for killing man in northeast Delhi

A 24-year-old man, along with his friend, was arrested for allegedly hatching a conspiracy to kill his brother-in-law suspecting that he was having an extra-marital affair with another woman, police said on Tuesday. The accused, Monu, hatched a conspiracy with his 23-year-old friend Ankit Rajput to kill his brother-in-law, Rajesh, who owned a jeans manufacturing factory at Seelampur in northeast Delhi, they said.

Ankit, who worked at the victim's factory as an employee, along with Monu, killed Rajesh by hitting on his head twice with a gas cylinder on the night of January 1, police said, adding no one was present in the factory at that time. ''We received information on January 2 that a person named Rajesh, a resident of Gautampuri, was admitted in JPC hospital and declared brought dead. The victim had injuries on his head and blood was oozing out from his left ear,'' said Ved Prakash Surya, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast).

A case was registered at Seelampur police station and during investigation, call detail records were analysed and CCTV footage was also checked wherein suspicious movement of the accused was seen, he said. During interrogation, the arrested accused, Ankit, confessed to his crime and further disclosed that he killed Rajesh at the behest of his brother-in-law, Monu, who was also arrested subsequently, the DCP said.

''Both the accused persons confessed that they were celebrating New Year on the evening of January 1 at the jeans factory where they worked and were in an inebriated state. Monu had the suspicion that his brother-in-law Rajesh was having an extra-marital affair with another woman and felt that he will soon desert his sister for the other woman. So, he made a plan and took the help of his friend Ankit in hatching a conspiracy to murder his brother-in-law. When everybody left the spot (factory), Ankit came there after some time and hit Rajesh two times on the head with a gas cylinder and fled from the spot,'' Surya said. The gas cylinder used in the commission of crime has been seized, police said.