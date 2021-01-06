Left Menu
Development News Edition

Self-described 'nationalist' suspected in NYC bomb hoax

The Queens Place Mall in Elmhurst was evacuated around 730 a.m. Monday after a hoax device made to look like an explosive was found in a black Tesla parked on a ramp in a parking garage.Police tweeted a photo showing an aerosol-type can, a roll of duct tape, wires and other items recovered from the car, which had a Nevada license plate.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 06-01-2021 00:42 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 00:42 IST
Self-described 'nationalist' suspected in NYC bomb hoax

A self-described ''American nationalist” suspected of leaving a hoax explosive device in a car at a New York City mall has turned himself in to police, a law enforcement official said. Louis Shenker, 22, surrendered to officers around 3 a.m. Tuesday in Brooklyn, according to the official, who was not authorized to speak publicly and did so on condition of anonymity. No charges have been announced.

The police department confirmed that a man was in custody in connection with the incident, but did not release his name. Shenker, who has described himself on social media as a “patriot” and a supporter of President Donald Trump, was previously arrested Dec. 30 for allegedly torching a poster attached to a police barricade in Manhattan. He was arraigned Jan. 1 and released without bail.

A message seeking comment was left for Shenker's lawyer in that case. The Queens Place Mall in Elmhurst was evacuated around 7:30 a.m. Monday after a hoax device made to look like an explosive was found in a black Tesla parked on a ramp in a parking garage.

Police tweeted a photo showing an aerosol-type can, a roll of duct tape, wires and other items recovered from the car, which had a Nevada license plate. Another photo showed a Black Lives Matter poster among the items. Investigators were looking into whether the poster was left there as a diversion, possibly to make it seem like the movement was responsible for the hoax bomb. Shenker has appeared on the online conspiracy show InfoWars and has filled his social media accounts with far-right views and buzzwords like “#MAGA” and “#StopTheSteal,” noting his support of Trump's false claim that the 2020 presidential election was rigged.

Shenker was expelled from the University of Massachusetts Amherst amid a controversy over his views. His lawyers alleged he was a victim of anti-white and anti-Jewish attacks and that faculty members conspired to file false hate crimes charges against him because his views did not align with theirs. A message seeking comment was left with the university's media relations office.

On a since-suspended Instagram account, Shenker mocked the practice of people including their preferred pronouns by listing his as “American / Patriot,” and has posted online attacks on Black Lives Matter, pushed conspiracy theories and railed against wearing masks and lockdowns to combat the coronavirus pandemic. Last month, a protest group accused Shenker of disrupting a Black Lives Matter vigil near Mayor Bill de Blasio's residence and turning it into a pro-Trump, anti-de Blasio “Chanukah Rave.'' A video posted to social media showed a man purported to be Shenker threatening to send the Proud Boys and Infowars host Alex Jones after a woman attending the vigil.

Police said the Tesla in Monday's incident was found parked halfway up the garage's circular ramp, positioned in the center of the roadway in a manner that prevented other vehicles from passing. Police said a husky found in the trunk of the car appeared to be OK..

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

NYSE says no longer intends to move forward with delisting 3 Chinese telcos

NYSE says no longer intends to delist three Chinese telecom firms

Study uncovers how plants see blue light

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WHO's Tedros 'very disappointed' China hasn't granted entry to coronavirus experts

The head of the World Health Organization said on Tuesday he was very disappointed that China has still not authorised the entry of a team of international experts to examine the origins of the coronavirus.The 10-strong team had been due to...

Grammy Awards postponed due to coronavirus surge in Los Angeles, Rolling Stone magazine reports

The Grammy Awards ceremony that was set for January 31 has been postponed due to the coronavirus surge in Los Angeles, Rolling Stone magazine and Variety reported on Tuesday.The two outlets cited multiple sources as saying the ceremony, the...

From embargo to embrace, Saudi Arabia pushes Gulf detente

Embracing Qatars ruler, Saudi Arabias Crown Prince pushed a deal to end a row with Doha at a Gulf summit on Tuesday to try to strengthen an Arab alliance against Iran, although a final declaration contained only a general pledge of solidari...

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Britain began its third COVID-19 lockdown on Tuesday with the government calling for one last major national effort to defeat the spread of a virus that has infected an estimated one in 50 citizens before mass vaccinations turn the tide.DEA...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021