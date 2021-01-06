Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. intelligence agencies say Russia likely behind hacking of government agencies

Reuters | San Francisco | Updated: 06-01-2021 02:09 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 02:09 IST
U.S. intelligence agencies say Russia likely behind hacking of government agencies

The office of the U.S. Director of National Intelligence on Tuesday said Russia was "likely" behind a string of hacks identified last month that it said breached fewer than 10 federal agencies.

The office and the FBI, the National Security Agency, and Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency inside the Department of Homeland Security, in a joint statement, said the hackers' goal appeared to be collecting intelligence, rather than any destructive acts.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

NYSE says no longer intends to move forward with delisting 3 Chinese telcos

NYSE says no longer intends to delist three Chinese telecom firms

Study uncovers how plants see blue light

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Treasury's Mnuchin tells NYSE chief he disagrees with reversal of Chinese delisting plans -source

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin phoned New York Stock Exchange President Stacey Cunningham to tell her he disagrees with the NYSEs decision to reverse course on delistings of three Chinese telecoms firms, a source familiar with the m...

World Bank sees growth flagging in Bolsonaro's 'broke' Brazil

Brazils economy is likely to grow 3 in 2021 and less next year, the World Bank said on Tuesday, as stimulus fades and the country struggles to recover output lost in the pandemic.The World Banks forecast for Brazils 2021 gross domestic prod...

Colombia brings back lockdowns as coronavirus cases rise

As the holiday season winds down, Colombia is experiencing a sharp rise in coronavirus infections that has prompted several cities to impose curfews and stay at home measures that had not been implemented for months. In the capital city of ...

Venezuela Socialist Party and opposition seat rival parliaments after disputed vote

Venezuelas ruling Socialist Party on Tuesday inaugurated a parliament controlled by allies of President Nicolas Maduro, while the opposition seated a rival committee of legislators in a virtual session, following disputed elections on Dec. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021