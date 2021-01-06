Left Menu
Development News Edition

Prosecutors clear white police officer over Jacob Blake shooting in Wisconsin

Prosecutors on Tuesday cleared a white police officer in the Aug. 23 shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, an incident that touched off deadly street protests and inflamed racial tensions in the United States.

Reuters | Updated: 06-01-2021 03:52 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 03:52 IST
Prosecutors clear white police officer over Jacob Blake shooting in Wisconsin

Prosecutors on Tuesday cleared a white police officer in the Aug. 23 shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, an incident that touched off deadly street protests and inflamed racial tensions in the United States. Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley found that police officer Rusten Sheskey acted in self-defense and said he would not issue any charges in connection with the incident.

The decision neither to prosecute Sheskey nor the two other officers on the scene could incite more demonstrations, which have frequently broken out in the United States in recent years after police have been cleared of wrongdoing in shootings of African Americans. During a police intervention in a domestic dispute that was captured on cellphone video, Sheskey shot at Blake's back seven times from close range as Blake opened the door of his car, striking him four times and paralyzing him from the waist down.

Officials said Blake was armed with a knife and refused police commands to drop it, which Graveley said gave Sheskey the right to self-defense. "It is absolutely incontrovertible that Jacob Blake was armed with a knife during this encounter," Graveley said, adding that Blake admitted several times to investigators he had the knife.

The police who were called to the scene had been told there was a felony arrest warrant against Blake for domestic abuse and sexual assault, Graveley said. The officers attempted to detain Blake and stop him with a Taser multiple times, but Blake withstood the use of force to avoid arrest, Graveley said. The knife was not clearly visible in the video, which also began after the previous attempts to arrest Blake, Graveley said.

Blake's lawyer, Ben Crump, has said Blake was attempting to break up a fight when he was shot in front of three of his sons, aged 3, 5 and 8. Blake's lawyers were due to speak at a press conference later on Tuesday. The shooting took place while passions were still inflamed over the May 25 death of George Floyd, a Black man, after a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck. Thousands took the streets in "Black Lives Matter" anti-racism protests in the United States and around the world following Floyd's death despite the coronavirus pandemic.

The Sheskey shooting of Blake attracted a mix of civil rights demonstrators, anarchists and right-wing militias to the streets of Kenosha, a city of 100,000 people about 40 miles (65 km) south of Milwaukee. At the height of those protests, teenager Kyle Rittenhouse opened fire with a Smith & Wesson M&P 15 rifle, killing two men and wounding another. Rittenhouse, now 18, was charged with first-degree reckless homicide and five other criminal counts.

Earlier on Tuesday, Rittenhouse pleaded not guilty to all counts in an appearance by video in Kenosha County Circuit Court. As the charging decision against Sheskey neared, the city of Kenosha announced it was making preparations for demonstrations. Responding to the request of local officials, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers authorized the Wisconsin National Guard to support local law enforcement in anticipation of unrest.

Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian and Police Chief Daniel Miskinis said in a statement on Sunday that officials would impose curfews, designate an area for demonstrations, section off areas with fencing and close streets.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

NYSE says no longer intends to move forward with delisting 3 Chinese telcos

Study uncovers how plants see blue light

NYSE says no longer intends to delist three Chinese telecom firms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

White police officer cleared of charges in Wisconsin shooting of Jacob Blake

Prosecutors on Tuesday cleared a white police officer in the Aug. 23 shooting of Black man Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, an incident that touched off deadly street protests and inflamed racial tensions in the United States. Kenosha Cou...

N Korea's Kim opens congress with policy failures admission

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has opened its first ruling party congress in five years with an admission of policy failures and a vow to lay out new developmental goals, state media reported Wednesday. The Korean Central News Agency repor...

Georgia deciding US Senate control in election's final day

Georgians cast their ballots Tuesday in two critical races that will determine control of the US Senate and, in turn, the fate of President-elect Joe Bidens legislative agenda. Two months after Election Day 2020, the voting will also impact...

NYSE's U-turn on China telco delistings may reverse again, amid tension and confusion over policy

The New York Stock Exchange could do a second U-turn in the flip-flop saga that saw them decide to delist three Chinese telecom giants, the latest twist amid confusion about rules set by the Trump administration and a backdrop of tension wi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021