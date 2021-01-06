Hong Kong police enter law firm of former democracy party

Hong Kong police enter law firm of former democracy partyReuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 06-01-2021 08:38 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 08:38 IST
Hong Kong police entered the law firm of former Hong Kong Democracy Party lawmaker Albert Ho on Wednesday, a security guard told Reuters, just hours after local media reported that more than 50 activists had been arrested under the city's national security law.
No further details were immediately available. (Reporting By Aleksander Solum; Writing by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
