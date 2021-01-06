Left Menu
Development News Edition

American lawyer arrested by HK police in national security crackdown

Hong Kong police did not respond to a request for comment. Clancey is the treasurer of Power for Democracy, which was involved in an unofficial, independently organised vote in July 2020 to select opposition candidates for a since-postponed legislative election.

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 06-01-2021 11:01 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 10:55 IST
American lawyer arrested by HK police in national security crackdown
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Police in Hong Kong arrested an American lawyer under the city's national security law on Wednesday, a source at his law firm told Reuters, hours after authorities arrested dozens of democracy activists under the controversial legislation.

John Clancey, chairman of the Asian Human Rights Commission and a member of a group linked to pro-democracy protesters in the city, was arrested as police raided the law firm Ho, Tse, Wai & Partners, said the source, who declined to be identified due to the sensitivity of the issue. Hong Kong police did not respond to a request for comment.

Clancey is the treasurer of Power for Democracy, which was involved in an unofficial, independently organised vote in July 2020 to select opposition candidates for a since-postponed legislative election. Earlier on Wednesday, police arrested dozens of pro-democracy activists linked to that vote, intensifying a crackdown on the movement since the security legislation was imposed on the city in June.

The source at the law firm based in the heart of the global financial centre confirmed Clancey is an American passport holder. Footage posted online showed police officers arriving at the law firm which has represented several opposition figures in the Chinese-ruled city.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

Study uncovers how plants see blue light

NYSE says no longer intends to move forward with delisting 3 Chinese telcos

NYSE says no longer intends to delist three Chinese telecom firms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong police say 53 arrested in operation involving 1,000 national security officers

Hong Kong police said on Wednesday 53 people were arrested in a swoop on pro-democracy activists that involved about 1,000 national security officers, the biggest crackdown yet on the Chinese-ruled citys opposition camp.Li Kwai-wah, senior ...

SC, however, refuses to stay controversial provisions of laws in UP, Uttarakhand on religious conversions due to interfaith marriages.

SC, however, refuses to stay controversial provisions of laws in UP, Uttarakhand on religious conversions due to interfaith marriages....

FACTBOX-Vaccine dosing intervals: What countries are doing around the world

As the world races to contain rising COVID-19 infections fuelled by new coronavirus variants, some countries are seeking to counter low vaccine supplies with dosing patterns or volumes that stray from how the shots were tested in clinical t...

Killing Eve Season 4: Eve & Villanelle will remain in plot’s central, what more we know

The renewal of Killing Eve for Season 4 was already accomplished in January last year before third seasons premiere in April. The show was scheduled to be shot in Europe. Read further to get the latest updates on the imminent fourth season ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021