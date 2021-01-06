Left Menu
BJP holds protest in Andhra's Prakasam over attacks on temples in state

After repeated incidents of alleged attacks on temples in Andhra Pradesh, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers, lead by state secretary Ramesh Naidu Nagothu, staged a protest against the YSRCP government in the state on Tuesday.

ANI | Prakasam (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 06-01-2021 11:52 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 11:52 IST
Visual from Andhra BJP's protest in Prakasam. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

After repeated incidents of alleged attacks on temples in Andhra Pradesh, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers, lead by state secretary Ramesh Naidu Nagothu, staged a protest against the YSRCP government in the state on Tuesday. During the protest, BJP workers burned an effigy and raised slogans against the state government.

Speaking to the media, Nagothu termed the Jagan Mohan Reddy government 'anti-Hindu', and demanded Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivas's resignation. "Why is the state government not responding to the incidents of temple idols demolition? They are anti-Hindu. YSRCP leaders have to run away if BJP workers come on to roads," he said.

Ongole district BJP president S Srinivas said that if the state government fails in its duty to protect the temples, then BJP will take matters into its own hands and will 'safeguard the temples'. (ANI)

