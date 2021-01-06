Arup Kumar Goswami sworn in as Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court
Justice Arup Kumar Goswami was sworn in as the Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday.ANI | Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 06-01-2021 13:00 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 13:00 IST
Justice Arup Kumar Goswami was sworn in as the Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday. Andhra Pradesh governor Biswabhusan Harichandan administered the oath of office to Justice Goswami in Vijayawada.
The function was attended by State Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Chief Secretary Adityanath Das and other dignitaries. Chief Justice Arup Kumar Goswami has been transferred from the Sikkim High Court to the Andhra Pradesh High Court while his predecessor Justice Jitendra Kumar Maheawari has been transferred to the Sikkim High Court. Arup Kumar Goswami was serving as Chief Justice of Sikkim High Court since October 15, 2019. (ANI)