Left Menu
Development News Edition

South Korea delegation heads to Iran to seek release of seized tanker -Yonhap

Iran wants Biden to lift sanctions that were imposed by outgoing President Donald Trump. Seoul's foreign ministry had called in the Iranian ambassador on Tuesday to call for early release of the tanker and its crew of 20.

Reuters | Updated: 06-01-2021 13:31 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 13:31 IST
South Korea delegation heads to Iran to seek release of seized tanker -Yonhap

A South Korean delegation is heading to Iran on Wednesday to seek the release of a chemicals tanker and its 20-member crew seized in Gulf waters by Iranian forces, Yonhap news agency reported.

Iran denied on Tuesday it was using the ship and its crew as hostages, a day after it seized the tanker near the Strait of Hormuz while pressing a demand for Seoul to release $7 billion in funds frozen under U.S. sanctions. The seizure of the MT Hankuk Chemi has been seen as an attempt by Tehran to assert its demands, just two weeks before President-elect Joe Biden takes office in the United States. Iran wants Biden to lift sanctions that were imposed by outgoing President Donald Trump.

Seoul's foreign ministry had called in the Iranian ambassador on Tuesday to call for early release of the tanker and its crew of 20. Iran had said the ship was held over environmental violations. In a report submitted to parliament, the ministry said South Korea is reviewing whether the ship violated international law by polluting the waters, as claimed by Tehran, but also whether Iran violated it during the boarding and seizure process.

South Korea's Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun is scheduled to visit Tehran on Sunday, a visit that was previously scheduled and during which a range of bilateral issues will be discussed, the ministry said on Tuesday. In response to the seizure, meanwhile, Japan's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism warned Japanese shippers to use extra caution in operations in the area, an official at the ministry's maritime bureau said.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

Study uncovers how plants see blue light

NYSE says no longer intends to move forward with delisting 3 Chinese telcos

NYSE says no longer intends to delist three Chinese telecom firms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Virgin River Season 3: Focus on Hope-Doc’s reunion, Charmaine’s pregnancy secret

Is Virgin River renewed for Season 3 Many fans may not know that Netflix renewed Virgin River Season 3 on December 18, 2020. Fans already confronted many questions after the storys ending with multiple cliffhangers in Season 2. Thus, the re...

Democrats win one Georgia runoff and lead in second, moving closer to U.S. Senate control

Democrats won one hotly contested U.S. Senate race in Georgia on Wednesday and pulled ahead in a second, edging closer to control of the chamber and the power to advance Democratic President-elect Joe Bidens policy goals when he takes offic...

Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Bulls rally past Blazers; Kyrie Irving helps Nets trounce Jazz and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.NBA roundup Bulls rally past BlazersCoby White led seven players in double figures with 21 points as the visiting Chicago Bulls, despite using just nine players, used superior depth to ov...

Punjab issues advisory for surveillance of poultry farms, wetlands amid bird flu scare

Amid a bird flu scare, authorities in Punjab have alerted officials to keep tabs on any unusual deaths of migratory and poultry birds in the state, officials said on Wednesday. They said no case of bird flu has been reported so far in Punja...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021