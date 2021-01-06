New Maharashtra DGP will be appointed soon: Home Minister Anil Deshmukh

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Vasantrao Deshmukh, on Wednesday said the decision on the appointment of new Director-General of Police (DGP) of the state will be taken soon. "We will very soon take a decision on the appointment of DGP. We will inform you when it is done," Deshmukh told ANI.

Former DGP of Maharashtra, Subodh Jaiswal was appointed as the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) Chief by the central government on December 30, 2020. The opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis earlier said it was unfortunate that former DGP chose to go on central deputation. "Subodh was frustrated due to continuous interference from the government, particularly the state home ministry," Fadnavis added.

There have been several estimates about who will take up the responsibility of DGP in Maharashtra. However, the decision is yet to be finalised. Also, the state Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) had visited Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday to crack a drug-related case. They arrested two men in possession of 564 grams of cannabis. Anil Deshmukh lauded the ATS on this progress.

"Whether its Mumbai Police, Maharashtra Police or ATS, they are doing a commendable job in drug-related cases. They went to a different state and there also performed their duty," Deshmukh said. (ANI)