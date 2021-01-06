Left Menu
Development News Edition

New Maharashtra DGP will be appointed soon: Home Minister Anil Deshmukh

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Vasantrao Deshmukh, on Wednesday said the decision on the appointment of new Director-General of Police (DGP) of the state will be taken soon.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 06-01-2021 15:31 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 15:31 IST
New Maharashtra DGP will be appointed soon: Home Minister Anil Deshmukh
Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Vasantrao Deshmukh. Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Vasantrao Deshmukh, on Wednesday said the decision on the appointment of new Director-General of Police (DGP) of the state will be taken soon. "We will very soon take a decision on the appointment of DGP. We will inform you when it is done," Deshmukh told ANI.

Former DGP of Maharashtra, Subodh Jaiswal was appointed as the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) Chief by the central government on December 30, 2020. The opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis earlier said it was unfortunate that former DGP chose to go on central deputation. "Subodh was frustrated due to continuous interference from the government, particularly the state home ministry," Fadnavis added.

There have been several estimates about who will take up the responsibility of DGP in Maharashtra. However, the decision is yet to be finalised. Also, the state Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) had visited Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday to crack a drug-related case. They arrested two men in possession of 564 grams of cannabis. Anil Deshmukh lauded the ATS on this progress.

"Whether its Mumbai Police, Maharashtra Police or ATS, they are doing a commendable job in drug-related cases. They went to a different state and there also performed their duty," Deshmukh said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

Study uncovers how plants see blue light

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

NYSE says no longer intends to move forward with delisting 3 Chinese telcos

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Four dead due to gas leak in Odisha's Rourkela Steel Plant

At least four workers died and six others fell ill due to toxic gas leakage at the coal chemical unit of the Rourkela Steel Plant in Odisha on Wednesday morning. In an official statement, the Steel Authority of India SAIL extended deepest c...

Markets shift to price in chance of Democrat Senate wins

The growing chance of Democratic wins in two pivotal Senate contests on Wednesday triggered financial market moves mirroring hopes of more COVID-19-related stimulus and increased regulatory scrutiny of tech companies. Analysts generally ass...

Centre directs states, UTs to take possible steps for containing bird flu

Considering the possibility of spread of avian influenza virus or bird flu to humans and other domesticated animals and birds, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has directed all states and Union Territories UTs to take ...

Russia inoculates 1 million people against COVID-19

Russia has inoculated one million people against COVID-19 with its Sputnik V vaccine, according to a statement on the Sputnik V Twitter account on Wednesday.Russia, which has the worlds fourth highest number of COVID-19 cases, started large...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021