Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pakistani police: 2 children die playing with hand grenade

Two Pakistani children died and three others were wounded when a hand grenade they found on Wednesday and brought home exploded, the police said. According to local police official Riaz Ahmad, the children found the grenade in an open area in the northwestern city of Peshawar and took it to their home.

PTI | Peshawar | Updated: 06-01-2021 16:40 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 16:40 IST
Pakistani police: 2 children die playing with hand grenade

Two Pakistani children died and three others were wounded when a hand grenade they found on Wednesday and brought home exploded, the police said. According to local police official Riaz Ahmad, the children found the grenade in an open area in the northwestern city of Peshawar and took it to their home. The three wounded children were said to be in critical condition at a hospital.

Peshawar is the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, which borders Afghanistan. Militants have for years had a strong presence there and the area still has leftover weapons and unexploded ordnance. Ahmad said the police were investigating.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

Study uncovers how plants see blue light

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

NYSE says no longer intends to move forward with delisting 3 Chinese telcos

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India, France to hold annual Strategic Dialogue on January 7

India and France will hold their annual Strategic Dialogue on January 7 here with Ajit Doval, National Security Advisor, leading the Indian delegation and Emmanuel Bonne, Diplomatic Advisor to the French President, leading the French delega...

Robert Vadra alleges ED, Income Tax Dept of harassment

By Archana Prasad Amid the Income Tax Departments probe, Robert Vadra, the son-in-law of Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday said that the intelligence agencies are harassing him as no tax evasion has been done by him.23,00...

ISL 7: Misfiring Kerala hopes to recalibrate guns against struggling Odisha

As Kerala Blasters prepare to take on Odisha FC in the Indian Super League ISL at the GMC Stadium, Bambolim on Thursday, the one thing on coach Kibu Vicunas mind will be how to get his team to score more goals. Odisha lies bottom of the tab...

Four dead due to gas leak in Odisha's Rourkela Steel Plant

At least four workers died and six others fell ill due to toxic gas leakage at the coal chemical unit of the Rourkela Steel Plant in Odisha on Wednesday morning. In an official statement, the Steel Authority of India SAIL extended deepest c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021