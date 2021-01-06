Left Menu
Mason kills labourer for demanding dues

Circle Officer CO Girija Shankar Tripathi said the mason, Shoeb Rana, allegedly attacked Salman with a knife when an argument broke out between them over the dues the labourer had asked him to pay.

A 26-year-old labourer was allegedly stabbed to death by a mason in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district on Wednesday after he asked him to clear his dues of Rs 2,500, police said. The labourer was identified as Salman and the incident took place at Mandwarin Budhana police station area, they said.

Circle Officer (CO) Girija Shankar Tripathi said the mason, Shoeb Rana, allegedly attacked Salman with a knife when an argument broke out between them over the dues the labourer had asked him to pay. Salman died on the way to hospital, the CO said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and the matter is being probed. Efforts are under way to nab Rana, who has gone absconding after the incident, the official said. Tripathi said security has been tightened in the village in view of the incident.

