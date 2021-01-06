Centre rushes high-level team to Kerala to help combat COVID-19
The Union Government has deployed a high-level central team headed by Dr S K Singh, Director, National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to Kerala, to help the state combat the pandemic, the Government of India said on Wednesday.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2021 20:05 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 20:05 IST
The Union Government has deployed a high-level central team headed by Dr S K Singh, Director, National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to Kerala, to help the state combat the pandemic, the Government of India said on Wednesday. According to an official release, the team will reach the State day after tomorrow (Friday).
"The team will review the public health interventions in the management of COVID- 19 by the State Government of Kerala and support the State health authorities in these measures," the release said. Kerala has been reporting very high daily new COVID cases for the past many days. A total of 35,038 new cases was logged during the last seven days. Around 5,000 new cases are added daily to the State COVID19 tally, the release said. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
