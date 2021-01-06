TMC MLA booked for 'slapping' journalist in Bengal

Left Menu
A case has been registered against a ruling TMC legislator for allegedly slapping a journalist of a Bengali newspaper in West Bengals Jalpaiguri district for reportedly publishing a news item on his criticism of the Zilla Parishad, police said on Wednesday.

PTI | Jalpaiguri | Updated: 06-01-2021 20:15 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 20:15 IST
A case has been registered against a ruling TMC legislator for allegedly slapping a journalist of a Bengali newspaper in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district for reportedly publishing a news item on his criticism of the Zilla Parishad, police said on Wednesday. The MLA, however, denied that he had slapped the journalist.

The alleged incident took place in Mainaguri area on Tuesday after the inauguration of an open gymnasium by local MLA Ananta Deb Adhikari. As per the FIR lodged by reporter Somnath Chakraborty, the legislator asked him about the news item, a police officer said.

When the reporter said he had written whatever the MLA had said, the legislator had allegedly slapped Chakraborty in front of everybody present there, he said. ''I have registered a police complaint against Mainaguri MLA Ananta Deb Adhikari for slapping me,'' Chakraborty said.

While denying that he had slapped Chakraborty, the legislator, however, said, ''Everyone should read what the journalist had written and tell me whether it would not make me angry.'' Journalists, on the other hand, took out a protest march against the incident in Mainaguri town in the evening. The legislator had reportedly criticised the Zilla Parishad during a programme organised on Monday.

