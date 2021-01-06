Left Menu
NIA arrests accused absconding in Tamil Nadu police officer's murder case

Shihabudeen, 39, a resident of Chennai, was arrested following his arrival at Chennai International Airport from Qatar, an NIA spokesperson said.He said the case pertains to the killing of Special Sub-Inspector of Tamil Nadu Police Wilson on January 8 last year by terrorists Abdul Shameem and Thowfeek.

Updated: 06-01-2021 21:21 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 21:21 IST
The NIA Wednesday arrested an absconding accused upon his arrival from Qatar in connection with the killing of a special sub-inspector in Kanyakumari, an official said. Shihabudeen, 39, a resident of Chennai, was arrested following his arrival at Chennai International Airport from Qatar, an NIA spokesperson said.

He said the case pertains to the killing of Special Sub-Inspector of Tamil Nadu Police Wilson on January 8 last year by terrorists Abdul Shameem and Thowfeek. Wilson was stabbed and shot with a pistol when he was on duty at Kaliyakavilai checkpoint in Kanyakumari on the border with Kerala on the night of January 8, the spokesperson said.

The Tamil Nadu government had announced a solatium of Rs one crore to Wilson’s family besides a government job for one person from the family on compassionate grounds. The NIA re-registered the case on February 1, 2020, and Shameem and Thowfeek were arrested.

An investigation in the case revealed that Khaja Mohideen, Mahboob Pasha, Ejas Pasha, Jaffer Ali and Shihabudeen were involved in the conspiracy to carry out the terrorist act besides in providing assistance to the assailants in procuring illegal firearm and prohibited ammunition for waging a violent jihad, the NIA official said. On July 10 last year, a charge-sheet was filed against Shameem, Thowfeek, Mohideen, Mahboob, Ejas and Ali under sections of the IPC, the stringent UA(P)A, besides the Arms Act. Investigation has been going on against Shihabudheen, who fled the country, since January last year as it was revealed that he had arranged the illegal firearm and prohibited ammunition used by Shameem and Thowfik to commit the terrorist act, the NIA official said, adding that further probe is underway.

