Minor boy killed in accidental firing in J-K's Kishtwar
An eight-year-old boy was killed when a teenager accidentally pulled the trigger of a rifle inside a house in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said. The boys were playing when Ravi Kumar (13) started fiddling with the .303 rifle of his father, who is a village defence committee (VDC) member, at remote Churyana village of Drabshalla in the evening, a police official said.
He said the rifle went off and a bullet hit the minor boy, Amit Kumar, causing his instant death. A police team has rushed to the spot and further details are awaited, the official said.
