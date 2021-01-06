Former Goldman Sachs banker Richard Sharp to chair the BBC, UK govt says

Former Goldman Sachs banker Richard Sharp to chair the BBC, UK govt saysReuters | London | Updated: 06-01-2021 22:15 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 22:15 IST
The British government said on Wednesday that Richard Sharp, a former Goldman Sachs banker, had been selected as the preferred candidate to chair the BBC.
Sharp is expected to take up the post at the end of David Clementi's term in February, the government said.
