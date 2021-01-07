Left Menu
Delhi Police constable severely injured after man attacks him with knife

However, Mukesh, in self-defense, fired shots in the air, he said, adding a bullet accidentally hit Sagar.Sagar was taken to a nearby hospital and his condition is stated to be stable, Mittal said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2021 00:38 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 00:38 IST
A Delhi Police constable was severely injured after a man allegedly attacked him with a knife in west Delhi's Tilak Nagar area on Wednesday, police said. The incident took place when constable Mukesh and his colleague Deepak, both posted at Tilak Nagar police station, were on checking duty in the Chaukhandi area, they said.

Around 7.30 pm, a person, identified as Sagar, declared as a ''bad character'' of Tilak Nagar police station, arrived at the spot and allegedly attacked Mukesh with a knife and stabbed him in the right hand and left abdomen, said Anil Mittal, Additional PRO (Delhi Police). The accused also tried to snatch Mukesh’s service pistol. However, Mukesh, in self-defense, fired shots in the air, he said, adding a bullet “accidentally” hit Sagar.

Sagar was taken to a nearby hospital and his condition is stated to be stable, Mittal said. Constable Mukesh is being treated for grievous injuries at a hospital, he said.

Sagar had been released on bail around 15 days ago and has been previously found involved in cases of robbery and cases under the arms act, the officer said. Legal action is being taken, police said, adding further investigation is underway.

