D.C. National Guard fully activated -Pentagon chief

D.C. National Guard fully activated -Pentagon chiefReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-01-2021 03:29 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 03:29 IST
Acting U.S. Defense Secretary Chris Miller said on Wednesday the entire D.C. National Guard had been activated and he was prepared to provide additional support if requested by local authorities.
"We have fully activated the D.C. National Guard to assist federal and local law enforcement as they work to peacefully address the situation," Miller said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
