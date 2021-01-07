Left Menu
HC rejects bail petition of Akhil Gogoi

The Gauhati High Court on Thursday rejected the bail petition of Krishak Mukti Sangram Parishad KMSS and Raijor Dal leader Akhil Gogoi in the case related to his alleged role in violent protests against Citizenship Amendemnt Act lodged by the NIA.

The Gauhati High Court on Thursday rejected the bail petition of Krishak Mukti Sangram Parishad (KMSS) and Raijor Dal leader Akhil Gogoi in the case related to his alleged role in violent protests against Citizenship (Amendemnt) Act lodged by the NIA. A division bench of the High Court comprising Justices Kalyan Rai Surana and Ajit Bathakur rejected the bail petition of Akhil Gogoi.

Gogoi is lodged in Guwahati Central jail since his arrest in December 2019 for his alleged role in violent anti- Citizenship Amendment Act protests. He was arrested on December 12, 2019 as a preventive measure while protests against the CAA in the state raged and resulted in violence at several places.

Gogoi's case was later handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

