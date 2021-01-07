Left Menu
Development News Edition

Industrial development scheme worth Rs 24,800 cr launched in J-K

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has launched an industrial development scheme amounting to Rs 24,800 crore for the Union Territory on Thursday.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 07-01-2021 14:13 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 14:13 IST
Industrial development scheme worth Rs 24,800 cr launched in J-K
J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has launched an industrial development scheme amounting to Rs 24,800 crore for the Union Territory on Thursday. "The industrial scheme is from the period of the date of notification up to the year 2037 with a total outlay of Rs 28,400 crores. This will encourage new investments, substantial expansion and nurture existing industries in Jammu and Kashmir," the Lieutenant Governor said.

Sinha said the new policy is expected to generate employment for 4.5 lakh people resulting in the socio-economic development of the region. Further, the scheme boosts the industrial development to the block level developing the far-flung areas of Jammu and Kashmir. "In the last 16 months, Jammu and Kashmir has been transformed into a land of opportunity with forward-looking policy to guarantee prosperity and economic success," he said.

"The total amount that was disbursed by the Central government in industrial policy till 2019 was merely Rs 1,123.84 crores while the new policy has an outlay of historic amount of Rs 24,800 crores," he pointed out. Sinha also announced that Jammu and Kashmir would likely to have metro rail projects in 2023. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

NYSE may make second U-turn on China telecom delistings amid confusion over policy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sonu Sood illegally turned residential building into hotel: BMC

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC has lodged a complaint against Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, alleging that he has converted a residential building in Juhu into a hotel without permission, a police official said on Thursday. The K-We...

Tennis-Belgian Mertens pulls out of Abu Dhabi with shoulder injury

Belgian Elise Mertens withdrew from the WTA 500 event in Abu Dhabi on Thursday with a right shoulder injury hours before her opening match of the 2021 tennis season, the womens governing body said.The world number 20 was drawn to meet Frenc...

Ind vs Aus: Ponting wants Australia batsmen to make most of SCG wicket

Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting has asked the likes of Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne to make the most of the pitch at the Sydney Cricket Ground by piling up runs after the batsmen have settled in. Debutant Will Pucovski and Marn...

Women farmers harnessing driving skills at Singhu border ahead of Jan 26 tractor parade

Women farmers are harnessing their driving skills from Thursday at Singhu border for the tractor parade planned on January 26. We are learning to drive tractors so that we can prepare ourselves well for January 26, countrys Republic Day. Wo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021