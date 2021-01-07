Suspended cop accused in spurious liquor case dies in MP jail

Left Menu
A suspended police constable lodged in prison in connection with a spurious liquor case died of a heart attack in Bherugarh Jail in Madhya Pradeshs Ujjain district, a prison official said on Thursday.

PTI | Ujjain | Updated: 07-01-2021 15:06 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 15:06 IST
A suspended police constable lodged in prison in connection with a spurious liquor case died of a heart attack in Bherugarh Jail in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district, a prison official said on Thursday. Sudesh Khode (42), who had been in prison since November 25, 2020, suffered a heart attack around 2.40 am on Wednesday night, Bherugarh jail superintendent Alka Sonkar said.

All efforts to revive him proved futile, the official said, adding that an autopsy was conducted in the presence of a judicial magistrate, who recorded statements of co-accused in the case. At least 14 persons, mostly poor, died after consuming spurious liquor in Ujjain in October, last year, following which a number of officials including the then superintendent of police and an excise officer were transferred after a high-level probe into the incident.

