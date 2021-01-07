Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ex-corporal of IAF arrested for running fake job racket

Singh was arrested in November 2019, and he is currently on interim bail due to COVID-19, the officer added.The case was registered based on a complaint by an official of the air force police headquarter in Race Course.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2021 15:33 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 15:33 IST
Ex-corporal of IAF arrested for running fake job racket

A former corporal of the Indian Air Force was arrested for allegedly cheating several people on the pretext of getting them jobs in the force and the Railways, police said on Thursday. The accused, Chakrvir Chaudhari (35), a resident of Agra, had earlier been dismissed from service by the IAF, they said.

He was on the run ever since a case was registered against him in 2015, following which a non-bailable warrant was issued, and proceedings to declare him a ''proclaimed offender'' were initiated last year, a senior police officer said. Chaudhari and his associate Than Singh have duped at least 18 people of approximately Rs 2.7 crores through the fake recruitment racket. Singh was arrested in November 2019, and he is currently on interim bail due to COVID-19, the officer added.

The case was registered based on a complaint by an official of the air force police headquarter in Race Course. ''During investigation, it emerged that the accused along with his associates were inducing innocent students by promising that they will get them selected in the air force and the Railways. They had also issued forged call letters and joining letters to the students,'' Joint Commissioner of Police (Economic Offences Wing) O P Mishra said.

''Several teams were constituted to trace and apprehend the accused persons. Chakravir Chaudhari was nabbed on Tuesday late night from his native village Rithaura in Agra district of Uttar Pradesh,'' he said. Chaudhari was found to be involved in two other cases, including under the Arms Act, the police said, adding further investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

NYSE may make second U-turn on China telecom delistings amid confusion over policy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NALCO to invest Rs. 30000 cr. on expansion by FY 2027-28: Pralhad Joshi

Union Minister for Coal Mines Shri Pralhad Joshi said that NALCO will invest around Rs. 30000 crores by the financial year 2027-28 on the companys expansion and diversification plans. Shri Joshi was addressing the 41st Foundation Day of NA...

Important for me to do roles that contribute to the film's story: Malavika Mohanan

Actor Malavika Mohanan, best known for films like Beyond the Clouds and Petta, says there is a dearth of well-etched roles for women actors across film industries, especially in big-budget potboiler movies. The actor made her debut in 2013 ...

Amid COVID-19 surge, S.Africa aims to vaccinate for herd immunity

South Africa will vaccinate 40 million people or two-thirds of its population against COVID-19 in order to achieve herd immunity, its health minister said on Thursday, as a mutant variant drove daily new cases above 21,000 for the first tim...

Travel, trade may resume within a week to Qatar, says UAE

Arab states boycotting Qatar could resume travel and trade links with Doha within a week under a U.S.-backed deal, but restoring diplomatic ties requires more time as parties work to rebuild trust, a United Arab Emirates official said on Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021