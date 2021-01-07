Ex-corporal of IAF arrested for running fake job racket

A former corporal of the Indian Air Force was arrested for allegedly cheating several people on the pretext of getting them jobs in the force and the Railways, police said on Thursday. The accused, Chakrvir Chaudhari (35), a resident of Agra, had earlier been dismissed from service by the IAF, they said.

He was on the run ever since a case was registered against him in 2015, following which a non-bailable warrant was issued, and proceedings to declare him a ''proclaimed offender'' were initiated last year, a senior police officer said. Chaudhari and his associate Than Singh have duped at least 18 people of approximately Rs 2.7 crores through the fake recruitment racket. Singh was arrested in November 2019, and he is currently on interim bail due to COVID-19, the officer added.

The case was registered based on a complaint by an official of the air force police headquarter in Race Course. ''During investigation, it emerged that the accused along with his associates were inducing innocent students by promising that they will get them selected in the air force and the Railways. They had also issued forged call letters and joining letters to the students,'' Joint Commissioner of Police (Economic Offences Wing) O P Mishra said.

''Several teams were constituted to trace and apprehend the accused persons. Chakravir Chaudhari was nabbed on Tuesday late night from his native village Rithaura in Agra district of Uttar Pradesh,'' he said. Chaudhari was found to be involved in two other cases, including under the Arms Act, the police said, adding further investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)