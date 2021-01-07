Maha: Woman killed in fire at car parts shop in Nagpur city

A 45-year-old woman was killed in a fire that erupted due to short circuit at a car parts shop in Maharashtra's Nagpur city on Thursday, police said. The blaze broke out at the shop on ground floor of a residential building in Chaoni area in the morning hours, a fire official said.

According to the police, the shop was being cleaned, when one of the maids put on a switch, triggering a short circuit, which caused the fire. The woman identified as Lata Katarpawar allegedly went to the upper floor and hid herself to escape the flames, a senior police official said.

The victim was found dead on the floor of the shop after the fire was doused, the official said. Six fire tenders were pressed into service to battle the blaze, which was brought under control after an hour, said Rajendra Uchke, a fire officer with the Nagpur Municipal Corporation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)