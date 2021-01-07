Left Menu
Development News Edition

Drugs case: Actor Shwetha Kumari sent in judicial custody

Kumari has filed a bail plea which will be heard on Friday.In a related case, a peddler who allegedly supplied drugs to Harsh Limbachiya, husband of commedian Bharti Singh, was also produced before the court on Thursday following his arrest the day before.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-01-2021 18:03 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 18:03 IST
Drugs case: Actor Shwetha Kumari sent in judicial custody

South Indian actor Shwetha Kumari, arrested in a drug seizure case, was remanded in judicial custody by a court here on Thursday. Her bail plea will be heard on Friday, the court said.

Kumari, who has acted in Kannada and Telugu films, was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) from a hotel in Mira Bhayander area of neighbouring Thane district on Monday following alleged seizure 400 grams of Mephedrone (MD), a banned substance. After her NCB custody ended on Thursday, she was produced before a magistrate's court here, which remanded her in 14-day judicial custody as the probe agency did not press for further remand.

As part of its crackdown on drug rackets in Maharashtra and Goa, the probe agency seized 400 grams of MD on January 2. Investigation led to the search of a hotel in Mira Bhayandar, following which Kumari was arrested. Kumari has filed a bail plea which will be heard on Friday.

In a related case, a peddler who allegedly supplied drugs to Harsh Limbachiya, husband of commedian Bharti Singh, was also produced before the court on Thursday following his arrest the day before. Swami Narayan, the accused, was remanded in 14-day judicial custody, special prosecutor Atul Sarpande said.

Bharti and Harsh Limbachiya were arrested in November following alleged seizure of drugs from their house in Mumbai. The couple later got bail.

The NCB has been probing a drug case related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Actor Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik were among those arrested in the case. The two later got bail..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

Killing Eve Season 4: Eve & Villanelle will remain in plot’s central, what more we know

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Clash on proposed IIT: Goa Cong leaders booked over violence

Goa Police on Thursday filed casesagainst several local Congress leaders and social activists aday after violence broke out in the states Sattari tehsilover the proposed Indian Institute of Technology IIT campusat the nearby Shel-Melauli vi...

FEATURE-'You wake up well': Amazon villagers take vine tea to treat COVID

By Lucas Landau PARA STATE, Brazil, Jan 7 Thomson Reuters Foundation - In the middle of the Brazilian Amazon rainforest, far from the laboratories of the worlds major pharmaceutical companies, the Kayap indigenous people of Para state are u...

Harsh Vardhan seeks keen oversight, personal indulgence of health ministers during vaccine dry run

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday sought keen oversight and personal indulgence of health ministers, principal secretaries and additional chief secretaries of states and union territories to lead the second nationwide mock dri...

Quit politics to work for development of sports: Shukla

Two days after resigning as stateminister and TMC president of Howrah Zilla sadar, formerBengal Ranjhi team captain Laxmi Ratan Shukla on Thursday saidthat he is quitting politics for the time being, as he wantsto work for the development o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021