Maha: Four armed robbers loot jewellery store in Mira Road

Four armed men looted a jewellerystore in Mira Road area of Maharashtra's Thane district onThursday afternoon, police said.

Four motorcycle-borne men came into the shop at around2 pm and kept the salesmen engaged in a conversation, beforestuffing all jewellery they could lay their hands on intotheir bags, said Amit Kale, deputy commissioner of police MiraRoad.

The unidentified accused whipped out a revolver at theshop owner and employees and escaped the scene, the officialsaid.

When one of the two motorcycles of the accuseddeveloped a snag, two of them fled on foot after leaving thevehicle behind and the other two rode away, he said.

The police are in the process of ascertaining theexact value of the stolen jewellery and are yet to register acase, the official said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)