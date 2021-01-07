Chhattisgarh: 14 Naxals surrender in Dantewada district

Fourteen naxals, two of themcarrying rewards of Rs one lakh each on their heads,surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district on Thursday,police said.

The ultras, who were active in south Bastar region,turned themselves in before senior police and CRPF officialsat Kirandul police station.

They were disillusioned with the ''hollow Maoistideology'' and were encouraged by the police's `Lon Varratu'(return to home) campaign, officials claimed.

Baman Midiami (35), who was head of the DandakaranyaAdivasi Kisan Mazdoor Sangthan, a Maoist front, and militiacommander Raju Midiami (30) were carrying rewards of Rs 1 lakheach on their heads, said district Superintendent of PoliceAbhishek Pallava.

Others were active lower-rung cadres, he added.

The surrendered naxals were given immediate aid of Rs10,000 each and will be rehabilitated as per the government'srules, the SP said.

`Lon Varratu' means return to your village/home' inthe Gondi language.

Under the campaign, Dantewada police has put upposters and banners in the native villages of at least 1,600Naxals, most of whom are carrying cash rewards on their heads,and appealed them to give up violence.

Since the campaign was launched in June 2020, 240Naxals have surrendered in the district, SP Pallava said..

