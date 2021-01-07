Man stabbed to death in TN over 'love' affair; Friends allege honour killing

A 28-year old man was allegedlystabbed to death by the kin of a teenaged girl for 'harassing'her to accept his love and five people, including her father,have been arrested in connection with the killing, police saidhere on Thursday.

The man was beaten up by the relatives of the girl, afirst year college student, and fatally stabbed by one of themusing a sharp object on Wednesday after their efforts topersuade him to not 'stalk' her failed, they said.

He suffered a deep cut injury in the spine area and diedat a government hospital.

Friends and some relatives of the victim, however, allegedit was a 'honour' killing and premeditated since the man andthe girl were from different castes.

A senior police official said the man had expressed hislove for the girl and proposed but she stopped conversing withhim after her family members advised her to concentrate on herstudies.

However, he continued to 'harass' her and the girl'sfamily members decided to have a talk with him so that theycould persuade him to desist from 'stalking' her.

During the talks near a temple, one of the relativesstabbed him and he was also thrashed.

''Investigation is on. Action is as per law and based onthe outcome of our probe. Five persons, including the girl'sfather, have been arrested,'' the official added.

