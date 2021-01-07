Noida: CISF havildar rushed to hospital after he suffers heart attack at metro station

Noida: CISF havildar rushed to hospital after he suffers heart attack at metro stationPTI | Noida | Updated: 07-01-2021 20:51 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 20:51 IST
A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) havildar deployed at the Botanical Garden metro station here was rushed to the hospital in a police vehicle on Thursday after he suffered a heart attack, officials said.
The CISF personnel was stabilised by the doctors at the hospital, they said.
''PRV (police response vehicle) 1841 was on duty at the metro station when some metro officials informed the policemen that a CISF havildar had suffered a heart attack and his condition was serious,'' a police spokesperson said.
''The policemen immediately sprung into action and took the CISF personnel to a nearby private hospital in Sector 27 in the PRV. The personnel's family was also informed about the incident,'' the spokesperson said.
Due to the quick response by the policemen on PRV duty, the CISF personnel, who belongs to a special unit of the paramilitary force in Noida, could be stabilised by the doctors at the hospital, the official added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
