Delhi court awards 7-yr jail term to ISIS terrorist 

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2021 20:55 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 20:55 IST
A Delhi court on Thursday awarded seven year jail term to an ISIS terrorist for conspiring to commit terror acts and waging war against the government.

Special Judge Praveen Singh also imposed a fine of Rs 73,000 on Kerala resident Shajahan Velluva Kandy who was arrested on July 1, 2017 at IGI Airport, New Delhi on deportation by the Turkish authorities.

Shajahan was convicted for the offences punishable under section 120B (criminal conspiracy) read with 125 (waging war against the government of India), 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating), 467 (Forgery of valuable security, will, etc.), 468 (Forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (Using as genuine a forged document or electronic record) of IPC and sections 18 (conspiracy to commit terror act), 38 (membership of a terrorist organisation) and 39 (support given to a terrorist organization) of UA (P) Act.

During the argument while the NIA sought maximum punishment of life imprisonment for the convict, advocate Qausar Khan, appearing for Shajahan, sought leniency for him.

Khan told the court that Shajahan had a family to take care of and that he was remorseful for his crime. The case was initially registered by the Special Cell of Delhi and was later transferred to NIA in September, 2017.

In its charge sheet, the NIA had said that Shajahan was a member of proscribed international terrorist organisation ISIS and that he had associated himself with that organisation with the intention to further its activities. In Oct. 2016, he along with his family had gone to Turkey via Malaysia with an intention to go to Syria to fight on behalf of ISIS, it was alleged., However, while crossing Turkey-Syria border, he along with his family were apprehended by the Turkish authorities and deported back to India.

