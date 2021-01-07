Mathura court reserves order on plea seeking removal of mosque

A District and Sessions Court here on Thursday reserved its judgment on the maintainability of the petition seeking the removal of a mosque near a temple which the devouts believe marks the birthplace of Lord Krishna.

After hearing arguments of the parties, District and Sessions Judge Yashavant Kumar Mishra reser his judgment, district government counsel Sanjai Gaur said.

A group of people had filed a suit over the 17th century Shahi Idgah mosque, which they claimed was built at the birthplace of Lord Krishna, within the 13.37-acre premises of the Katra Keshav Dev temple.

The suit was filed on behalf of child deity Bhagwan Shri Krishna Virajman, through the ''next friend'' Ranjana Agnihotri and others.

Next friend is a legal term for a person who represents someone directly unable to maintain a suit.

The appellants had demanded the annulment of an earlier Mathura court ruling, ratifying a land deal reached between the Shri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sansthan and the Shahi Idgah Management Committee. Earlier, a lower court had dismissed the plea after which the plaintiffs moved the district court.

