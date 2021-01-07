French PM: Further national restrictions cannot be ruled out

Further national restrictions cannot be ruled out in France as the country battles against a resurgence of the COVID-19 virus, French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Thursday.

Castex said all businesses currently closed - such as bars, restaurants and skiing stations - would remain shut, and that a further 10 local areas in France could find themselves subject to evening curfews.

