Nirav Modi's sister Purvi Modi, her husband turn approver in bank fraud case.

Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday said that fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi's sister Purvi Modi and her husband Mayank Mehta have turned approver for assisting in the confiscation of several properties and bank accounts in Nirav Modi bank fraud case. "Nirav Modi's sister Purvi Modi and her husband Maiank Mehta turn approver for assisting in confiscation of two flats in New York, one each in London and Mumbai, balances in two Swiss bank accounts and a bank account in Mumbai totalling Rs 579 crore in Nirav Modi bank fraud case," ED said in a tweet.

A press statement from the ED read, "Nirav Modi's sister Purvi Modi alias Purvi Mehta and her husband Maiank Mehta filed application before Hon'ble Special (PMLA) Court, Mumbai for allowing them to seek pardon under Section 306 and 307 of CrPC and undertook to make true and full disclosure of the circumstances and events without concealing any evidence and provide complete documents. Purvi Modi has also agreed to assist in realising and repatriating various assets in India and abroad totalling Rs 579 crore to the government of India." "Prosecution complaints were filed by ED before the Special PMLA Court against Purvi Modi, Maiank Mehta and others in this Nirav Modi bank fraud case. Investigation under PMLA revealed that Purvi Modi has more than a dozen bank accounts and has ownership of various companies/trusts abroad. Vide their statements and their submissions before the adjudicating authority, Purvi Modi and Maiank Mehta have categorically stated that all the companies, properties and accounts mentioned in the prosecution complaints (Except Pavillion Point Corporation) belong to Nirav Modi," the statement read.

As per the statement, she gave her willingness to offer all cooperation to repatriate the assets to India. Both of the accused stated that the funds channelised through their accounts belonged to Nirav Modi and on Nirav Modi's insistence. "Hon'ble Special Court has allowed for grant of tender of pardon under Sections 306 and 307 of CrPC, on condition of making full and true disclosure and further allowed that the accused shall be marked as approver in this case. The court further directed that 'the applicant-accused shall appear before the Court by returning to India, for which purpose the complainant-prosecution shall facilitate the approach of accused at earliest, and shall take suitable steps accordingly. Further investigation is in progress," the statement added.

Fugitive diamond dealer Nirav Modi, who is wanted in India for allegedly defrauding Punjab National Bank (PNB) of an estimated USD 2 billion, was re-remanded on December 1 by a judge at Westminster Magistrate Court in London. Nirav Modi's final extradition hearings in a UK Court is scheduled to be held on January 7 and 8.

Nirav Modi, 49, appeared via videolink from Wandsworth Prison in south London where he has been held since his arrest in March 2019 for his regular four-weekly "call-over hearing" with Chief Magistrate Emma Arbuthnot. A number of bail applications made by Modi have been repeatedly refused despite the diamantaire offering increasing amounts of money as security and agreeing to ever-stricter bail conditions.

Lawyers for Nirav Modi, and the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), which is representing the Indian government in its efforts to have Modi extradited to India, will make their final submissions in the case on January 7 and 8 before District Judge Samuel Goozee, who will deliver his final judgment later in early 2021. (ANI)

