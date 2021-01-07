French authorities recommend delaying second vaccine shots -minister

French authorities recommend delaying second vaccine shots -ministerReuters | Paris | Updated: 07-01-2021 23:24 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 23:24 IST
French health authorities have recommended delaying the second doses of Pfizer and BioNTech's vaccine, Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Thursday.
Veran told reporters that the second shot of the vaccine could be delayed to six weeks after the first instead of three as had been planned so far.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
