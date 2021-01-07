U.S. toughens ban on 'abhorrent' female genital mutilation

By Emma Batha Jan 7 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The United States has toughened its ban on the "abhorrent practice" of female genital mutilation in a move campaigners hope will bolster efforts to end an ancient rite forced on millions of girls worldwide.

The United States had already outlawed the widely condemned ritual, which dates back more than 2,000 years, but its first ban hit an unexpected legal roadblock so it moved to tighten the wording this week. "This is fantastic news. I'm ecstatic," Mariya Taher of the US End FGM/C Network, which advised on the legislation, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation on Thursday.

"This is really important for protecting future generations of girls in the U.S. from this very harmful practice, and I hope it will motivate other countries to pass their own laws." The law signed by President Donald Trump on Tuesday says the United States should lead the way, calling FGM "a form of child abuse, gender discrimination, and violence".

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates more than half a million girls and women in the United States have undergone or are at risk of FGM, which involves the partial or complete removal of the external female genitalia. Globally, more than 200 million girls and women have been cut, often in the name of religion or tradition, according to U.N. data.

RIPPLE EFFECT? The "STOP FGM Act of 2020" will empower federal authorities to prosecute people who carry out or conspire to carry out FGM and increase the maximum prison sentence from five to 10 years.

Government agencies will also have to report to Congress on the estimated number of women and girls who have undergone or are at risk of FGM, and on efforts to prevent the practice. Although Congress passed a law against FGM in 1996, attempts to prosecute a doctor accused of cutting nine girls in Detroit collapsed in 2018 when a Michigan federal judge ruled the law was unconstitutional and said it was a state issue.

The case was the first attempt to prosecute FGM under the federal law. The new law closes the loophole and extends the scope of punishable offences relating to FGM.

FGM, which can cause a host of serious physical and mental health problems, is most commonly associated with a swathe of countries in Africa. But it is also practiced in parts of the Middle East and Asia, and by diaspora communities in the United States, Europe and elsewhere.

Countries lacking laws include Sierra Leone, Liberia, Somalia, Mali and India. Divya Srinivasan, a legal expert on FGM with global rights group Equality Now, said the new law would make it easer for the U.S. government to persuade other countries to act.

"Ending FGM is part of U.S. foreign policy so it's important for their credibility that they have a strong law themselves," she added. Campaigners urged the 11 U.S. states that still do not have their own laws against FGM to swiftly enact similar legislation.

