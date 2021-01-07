Left Menu
COVID-19 dry run to be held at four centres in Indore

As part of nationwide COVID-19 vaccination dry run on Friday, Indore will also hold the mock drill and it will be conducted at four centres.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 07-01-2021 23:43 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 23:43 IST
Indore COVID Nodal Officer Dr Amit Malakar in conversation with ANI. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

As part of nationwide COVID-19 vaccination dry run on Friday, Indore will also hold the mock drill and it will be conducted at four centres. COVID Nodal Officer Dr Amit Malakar said that the mock drill will be conducted at four centres in Indore and for 25 people each.

"These dry runs will be conducted between 9 am and 11 am at four centres in Indore. They will be monitored for 30 minutes by health officials. Officials from our partner agencies like World Health Organisation and United Nations Development Programme will also be present," Malakar told ANI. A dry run for COVID-19 vaccination was conducted by all state and union territory administrations January 2.

According to Health Ministry, the objective of the dry run for COVID-19 vaccine s to "assess operational feasibility in the use of COVID Vaccine Intelligence Network (Co-WIN) application in a field environment, to test the linkages between planning and implementation and to identify the challenges and guide the way forward prior to actual implementation". It said that as a simulation of actual execution, another round of dry run in over 700 districts will he held on January to ensure efficient planning and management for vaccine delivery. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

